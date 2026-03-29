Luckin Coffee Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Luckin Coffee Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,024,673 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the February 26th total of 2,873,847 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,475,382 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Luckin Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luckin Coffee currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Stock Down 2.6%

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Shares of LKNCY opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of -0.35. Luckin Coffee has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $43.64.

(Get Free Report)

Luckin Coffee Inc is a China-based coffeehouse chain that combines a digitally driven ordering platform with a network of physical outlets. The company’s mobile app and in-store kiosks enable customers to place orders for takeaway or delivery, while its proprietary supply chain supports rapid store expansion and consistent product quality. Luckin’s retail portfolio includes “grab-and-go” pickup points, delivery-only kitchens and full-service cafés designed to meet the varied needs of urban consumers.

Luckin’s menu features a broad range of espresso-based drinks, including lattes, Americanos and cold brews, complemented by tea-based beverages, fruit juices and a selection of light food items such as sandwiches and pastries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.