Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL) Short Interest Down 29.1% in March

Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 26,242 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the February 26th total of 37,025 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,458 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Lucas GC

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lucas GC stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.13% of Lucas GC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lucas GC in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Lucas GC Price Performance

Shares of Lucas GC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. Lucas GC has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $50.80.

About Lucas GC

(Get Free Report)

Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People’s Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services. The company’s platform provides permanent and flexible employment recruitment services; outsourcing services primarily for technology-related projects to design, develop, and deliver the projects within budget and on time with acceptable quality; information technology services to generate sales leads for its corporate customers; and training services comprising career-related certification programs.

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