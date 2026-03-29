Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF (NYSEARCA:LPRE) Short Interest Update

Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF (NYSEARCA:LPRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 152,141 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the February 26th total of 92,003 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,593 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:LPRE traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 21,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.04. Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63.

Get Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRE. BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF by 404.8% during the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 596,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,446,000 after buying an additional 478,491 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. Wind River Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Finally, Arrow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000.

About Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF

The Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF (LPRE) is an exchange-traded fund. LPRE was launched on Apr 4, 2025 and is issued by Long Pond.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.