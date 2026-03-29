Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 135.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the second quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $675.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $665.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.16.

Trending Headlines about Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of LMT stock opened at $615.51 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $692.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $633.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.