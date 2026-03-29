Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,134,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,061 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $9,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,129,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,148,000 after purchasing an additional 622,552 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,928,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 146,507 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 2.3%

LYG stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.86. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10.

Lloyds Banking Group Announces Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 447.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on Lloyds Banking Group

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a UK-based banking and financial services company that provides a broad range of retail, commercial and insurance products. Its principal consumer-facing brands include Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland, through which it offers current accounts, savings, mortgages, credit cards and personal loans. The group also delivers services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and larger corporate clients, supplying business accounts, lending, payments and cash-management solutions.

In addition to core banking, Lloyds operates a significant wealth and insurance arm under the Scottish Widows brand, offering life insurance, pensions, investment and retirement planning products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.