Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in GRAIL, Inc. $GRAL

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in GRAIL were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRAL. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of GRAIL by 59.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GRAIL by 390.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of GRAIL during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in GRAIL in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in GRAIL by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price objective on shares of GRAIL in a report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of GRAIL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of GRAIL from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GRAIL from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GRAIL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

GRAIL Stock Down 7.0%

Shares of GRAL opened at $48.49 on Friday. GRAIL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $118.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 5.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.02.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.33) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 million. GRAIL had a negative net margin of 277.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.11%. Analysts expect that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GRAIL news, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 2,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $119,341.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 306,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,677,087.75. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $140,652.93. Following the transaction, the president owned 432,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,730,671.09. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 79,294 shares of company stock worth $3,955,224 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GRAIL Company Profile

(Free Report)

GRAIL, Inc (NASDAQ: GRAL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through a multi-cancer blood test. Leveraging advances in next-generation sequencing, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis and machine learning, GRAIL has developed the Galleri™ test, which aims to identify more than 50 types of cancer at their earliest stages. The company’s platform analyzes methylation patterns in circulating tumor DNA to pinpoint tumor presence and tissue of origin, enabling physicians to pursue timely diagnostic follow-up.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-out from Illumina, GRAIL established its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, with additional research and operations centers in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

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