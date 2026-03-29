Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) & APi Group (NYSE:APG) Head to Head Analysis

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) and Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.6% of APi Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of APi Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Earnings and Valuation

This table compares APi Group and Legacy Education Alliance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APi Group $7.91 billion 2.18 $302.00 million ($0.76) -52.52 Legacy Education Alliance $150,000.00 N/A -$2.62 million ($0.07) 0.00

APi Group has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Education Alliance. APi Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Legacy Education Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for APi Group and Legacy Education Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APi Group 0 2 7 1 2.90 Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 0.00

APi Group presently has a consensus target price of $48.57, suggesting a potential upside of 21.68%. Given APi Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe APi Group is more favorable than Legacy Education Alliance.

Profitability

This table compares APi Group and Legacy Education Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APi Group 3.70% 37.92% 14.19% Legacy Education Alliance N/A N/A N/A

Summary

APi Group beats Legacy Education Alliance on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APi Group

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APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment provides various infrastructure and specialized industrial plant services, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. This segment offers engineering and design, fabrication, installation, maintenance service and repair, retrofitting and upgrading services, pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry. It serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, distribution and fulfillment centers, manufacturing, education, healthcare, telecom, utilities, transmission and integrity, high tech, entertainment, government, and infrastructure markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

About Legacy Education Alliance

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Legacy Education Alliance, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands. It provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic trainings, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida.

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