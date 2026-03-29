LandWolf (SOL) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WOLF)

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One LandWolf (SOL) token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LandWolf (SOL) has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. LandWolf (SOL) has a market cap of $109.93 thousand and $0.36 worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,022.10 or 0.99520694 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,919.50 or 1.00214165 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Profile

LandWolf (SOL) was first traded on June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,997,822,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,997,822,493 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf. LandWolf (SOL)’s official website is thereallandwolf.com.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,997,822,493.50390208. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00001099 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LandWolf (SOL) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LandWolf (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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