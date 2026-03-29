kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.31, with a volume of 83177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KSI shares. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on kneat.com from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Securities upgraded kneat.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.00.

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kneat.com Trading Down 4.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$316.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.00 million during the quarter. kneat.com had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. Equities analysts predict that kneat.com, inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About kneat.com

(Get Free Report)

Kneat Solutions provides leading companies in highly regulated industries with unparalleled efficiency in validation and compliance through its digital validation platform Kneat Gx. As an industry leader in customer satisfaction, Kneat boasts an excellent record for implementation, powered by our user-friendly design, expert support, and on-demand training academy. Kneat Gx is an industry-leading digital validation platform that enables highly regulated companies to manage any validation discipline from end-to-end.

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