Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Cuts Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

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iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SGOV stock opened at $100.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

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