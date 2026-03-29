Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Up 63.2% in March

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 93,882 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the February 26th total of 57,509 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,325 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kering Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Kering stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Kering has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $40.70.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPRUY shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Kering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kering currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Kering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kering is a global luxury goods group headquartered in Paris that designs, produces and distributes high-end fashion, leather goods, jewelry and watches. The company owns and manages a portfolio of well-known maisons — including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and several specialist jewelry and watchmakers — and supports those brands with centralized services for sourcing, manufacturing oversight, distribution and retail operations.

Originally part of a broader retail conglomerate, the group repositioned itself over the past two decades as a focused luxury house and adopted the Kering name in the 2010s.

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