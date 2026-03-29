Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (KBDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Down 1.8%

KBDC opened at $13.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $913.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.23.

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Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($25.53) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.48 million. Kayne Anderson BDC had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 39.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc (NYSE: KBDC) is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company structured as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm focuses on providing bespoke financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, offering first-lien and second-lien secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt and selected equity co-investments. KBDC targets businesses with EBITDA profiles generally ranging from $10 million to $100 million, aiming to generate attractive income and potential capital appreciation for shareholders.

The company’s portfolio spans a variety of sectors, including healthcare, technology, energy services, consumer products and industrials.

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