Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (KBDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2026

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDCGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Down 1.8%

KBDC opened at $13.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $913.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.23.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($25.53) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.48 million. Kayne Anderson BDC had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 39.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc (NYSE: KBDC) is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company structured as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm focuses on providing bespoke financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, offering first-lien and second-lien secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt and selected equity co-investments. KBDC targets businesses with EBITDA profiles generally ranging from $10 million to $100 million, aiming to generate attractive income and potential capital appreciation for shareholders.

The company’s portfolio spans a variety of sectors, including healthcare, technology, energy services, consumer products and industrials.

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Dividend History for Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC)

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