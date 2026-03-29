Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Shares Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.0412 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 1,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Kansai Electric Power Stock Down 1.7%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93.

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Kansai Electric Power Company Profile

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Kansai Electric Power Co, Inc, commonly known as Kansai Electric Power, is a major Japanese electric utility company primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The company serves the Kansai region of Japan, including prefectures such as Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo and Nara, supplying power to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its integrated network, Kansai Electric Power manages the flow of electricity from generation facilities to end users and provides grid-related services to maintain reliable supply across urban centers and surrounding areas.

The company operates a diversified fleet of power plants, encompassing nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric and renewable energy installations.

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