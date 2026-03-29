JX Luxventure Group Inc (NASDAQ:JXG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JX Luxventure Group Inc (NASDAQ:JXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,990 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the February 26th total of 14,063 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,721 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JXG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JX Luxventure Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JX Luxventure Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

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JX Luxventure Group Trading Down 2.6%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JX Luxventure Group

Shares of NASDAQ:JXG traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639. JX Luxventure Group has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JX Luxventure Group stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of JX Luxventure Group Inc (NASDAQ:JXG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 15.48% of JX Luxventure Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About JX Luxventure Group

(Get Free Report)

JX Luxventure Group Inc is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware. As a blank check entity, it has no commercial operations of its own and was established to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

The company’s sponsors and management team bring experience in financial services, corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions.

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