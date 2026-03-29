Jupiter (JUP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.80 Million

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Jupiter token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Jupiter has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $421.26 million and approximately $13.80 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,559.42 or 1.00130223 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter was first traded on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 6,863,982,481 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,951,327,777 tokens. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. The Reddit community for Jupiter is https://reddit.com/r/jupiterexchange.

Jupiter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 6,863,982,480.631341 with 3,550,835,739.32 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.14449675 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 812 active market(s) with $13,310,209.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

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