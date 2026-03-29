JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 138,427 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the February 26th total of 187,847 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,935 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $915,000. Taylor Securities Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,730,000. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 2,258.3% in the 4th quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 173,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arwa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $677,000.

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JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.39. 370,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,659. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.88. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $67.60.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential. The fund aims for enhanced risk-adjusted return over a full market cycle with lower volatility than traditional equity strategies HELO was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

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