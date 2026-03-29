JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 101,653 Shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF $TSPA

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF were worth $10,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSPA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 498.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

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T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TSPA opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.56. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.00.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

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