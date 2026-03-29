JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $11,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,123.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 33.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in NETSTREIT by 39.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth about $183,000.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.53, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 977.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTST shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James Financial cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

View Our Latest Report on NTST

NETSTREIT Profile

(Free Report)

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.