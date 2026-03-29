JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 1,201.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,636 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $11,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1,624.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,107,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,435 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 127,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 955,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,762,000 after buying an additional 102,872 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,286,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 147,649 shares during the last quarter.

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Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGUS stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

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