JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 37,907 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. $HGV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,907 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $9,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at about $6,956,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 15.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.4% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 51,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HGV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

NYSE HGV opened at $37.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.81. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $52.08.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 1.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

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