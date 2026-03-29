JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation $GLDD

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 888,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,463 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,323,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,835,000 after buying an additional 35,044 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,412,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,925,000 after acquiring an additional 231,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after acquiring an additional 51,269 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 228.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after acquiring an additional 797,411 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 680.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 841,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 733,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

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Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

Shares of GLDD opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $256.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLDD. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Texas Capital lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) is a leading provider of dredging and maritime construction services in the United States. The company specializes in the excavation and removal of sediment from waterways, harbors, ports and coastal areas to maintain navigability and support commercial shipping. Its operations encompass both maintenance dredging—removing accumulated material to restore channel depth—and new work projects such as land reclamation and harbor deepening.

In addition to traditional dredging, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock offers a range of complementary marine construction services.

See Also

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