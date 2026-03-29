JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF $SUSB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0941 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index. SUSB was launched on Jul 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report).

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