John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Short Interest Up 35.3% in March

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,634 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the February 26th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,088 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA JHCB traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. 23,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,149. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $22.03.

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John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

About John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Rubicon Advisors GP acquired a new stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

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The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

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