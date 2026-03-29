John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Short Interest Up 35.3% in March

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2026

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCBGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,634 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the February 26th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,088 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA JHCB traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. 23,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,149. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $22.03.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Rubicon Advisors GP acquired a new stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

About John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

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The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

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