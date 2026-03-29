Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC) Short Interest Up 84.0% in March

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 25,372 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the February 26th total of 13,787 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,415 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Insider Transactions at Jewett-Cameron Trading

Institutional Trading of Jewett-Cameron Trading

In related news, major shareholder Community Foundation Oregon sold 43,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $79,603.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 785,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,585.79. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 88,175 shares of company stock valued at $168,400 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCTC. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Performance

Jewett-Cameron Trading stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.13.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

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Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.

Further Reading

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