JBDI Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JBDI) Short Interest Down 32.7% in March

JBDI Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JBDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 30,352 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the February 26th total of 45,123 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,527 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

JBDI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBDI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,665. JBDI has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.

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JBDI (NASDAQ:JBDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter.

JBDI Company Profile

JBDI Holdings Limited engages in the trading of reconditioned and recycling containers in Singapore and the Southeast Asia region. The company offers reconditioning and recycling drums, including open top drums, metal drums, plastic drums, plastic carboys, and intermediate bulk containers, as well as new drums, and collects waste drums and related products. It serves solvent, chemical, petroleum, and edible product oil industries. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Singapore. JBDI Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of E U Holdings Pte.

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