Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,350 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 26th total of 23,134 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,516 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Jayud Global Logistics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jayud Global Logistics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jayud Global Logistics Limited ( NASDAQ:JYD Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 196,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 7.21% of Jayud Global Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JYD opened at $2.96 on Friday. Jayud Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $400.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26.

About Jayud Global Logistics

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Jayud Global Logistics Co, Ltd. is a China-based integrated supply chain service provider that offers a broad range of logistics solutions to multinational and domestic customers. The company’s core business encompasses international freight forwarding by sea, air, rail and road, as well as customs brokerage, warehousing, distribution and value-added services. Jayud Global Logistics leverages its vertically integrated network to deliver end-to-end visibility and control across the shipping process, aiming to streamline operations and reduce transit times for shippers in diverse industries.

In the area of freight forwarding, Jayud Global Logistics manages shipments of general and specialized cargo, including temperature-sensitive products, hazardous materials and oversized equipment.

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