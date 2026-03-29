Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Holdings Trimmed by Guardian Financial Partners LLC

Guardian Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,409 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 2.6% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.50 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1934 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.