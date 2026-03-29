iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 570,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,912 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $270,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $412.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $493.00. The firm has a market cap of $106.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $451.26 and its 200-day moving average is $464.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

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