iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,324,788 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the February 26th total of 1,514,212 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,086,530 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 166,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 472,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,359,000 after purchasing an additional 34,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $1,256,000.

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iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.97. 3,708,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $86.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

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