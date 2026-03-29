iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $HYG Shares Sold by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas reduced its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of USA Financial Formulas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HYG. BNP Paribas lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 4,720,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,228,000 after purchasing an additional 184,894 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 823.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,083,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,329,000 after buying an additional 2,749,404 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,320,000 after buying an additional 282,574 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,113,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,396,000 after buying an additional 13,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 324,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.61. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.08 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider. The Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include consumer services, financial, industrials, and oil and gas companies.

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