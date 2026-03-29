iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA is Nova R Wealth Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Nova R Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,752 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.7% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,276,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,732,000 after acquiring an additional 35,205 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 844,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after acquiring an additional 83,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,018,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,916,000 after acquiring an additional 56,807 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.46. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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