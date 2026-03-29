Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Investar has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Investar has a payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Investar to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

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Investar Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $368.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93. Investar has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $31.77.

Insider Activity

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. Investar had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John J. D’angelo sold 26,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $732,825.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 242,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,427.50. The trade was a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Investar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Investar by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Investar by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 139,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Investar by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investar

(Get Free Report)

Investar Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, operating through its primary subsidiary, Investar Bank. The company delivers commercial and consumer banking products across southeastern Louisiana and into select Texas markets, focusing on relationship-driven service. Investar Bank’s offerings include deposit accounts, lending solutions, online and mobile banking, and treasury management services.

Its lending portfolio encompasses commercial real estate financing, construction and development loans, commercial and industrial credits, agricultural loans, and residential mortgage originations.

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