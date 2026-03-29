Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,627 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.2% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 265,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,459,000 after buying an additional 137,493 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 57,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 67.0% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $188.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The company has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.46.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.