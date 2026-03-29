Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $561.57 and last traded at $562.58. 81,868,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 65,284,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $573.79.

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

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Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $606.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $609.61.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QQQ. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 40,999,982 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 381.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,547,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,008,257,000 after buying an additional 26,505,055 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,436,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,168,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,852,432 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $821,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco QQQ

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PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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