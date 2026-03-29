Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $561.57 and last traded at $562.58. 81,868,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 65,284,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $573.79.
Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Hyperscaler and AI optimism supports large-cap tech names that dominate QQQ, providing a demand tailwind for the ETF. Hyperscalers Are Bullish on AI’s Future
- Neutral Sentiment: Global X launched the NYSE 100 ETF (NYSX), giving investors another large‑cap tech alternative to QQQ; could modestly affect flows over time but not an immediate disruption. Tech Growth Reimagined: Inside Global X’s Launch of NYSX
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and analyst pieces continue to highlight QQQ as a core way to get Nasdaq‑100 exposure; that keeps it on investor radars even amid volatility. Should Invesco QQQ (QQQ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-term trading ideas (options) tied to Invesco corporate moves have surfaced, which can increase volume and volatility in QQQ but are not a directional guarantee. Use options to play a potential Invesco runup after Janus Henderson deal
- Negative Sentiment: Rising oil prices and renewed Iran‑related geopolitical risk are prompting risk‑off moves that pressure growth/tech‑heavy ETFs like QQQ. Oil Prices Rise +80% Since December – When Will It End?
- Negative Sentiment: Broad ETF selling and midday weakness in US equities pulled major ETFs lower, contributing to downward pressure on QQQ. Exchange-Traded Funds Fall as US Equities Decline After Midday
- Negative Sentiment: Invesco’s launch of an equal‑weight QQQ product (QEW) and other new ETF entrants could reallocate flows away from cap‑weighted QQQ over time. A New ETF Right for These Times
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $606.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $609.61.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QQQ. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 40,999,982 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 381.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,547,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,008,257,000 after buying an additional 26,505,055 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,436,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,168,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,852,432 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $821,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
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