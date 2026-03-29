Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Short Interest Up 38.7% in March

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 87,121 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the February 26th total of 62,823 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,682 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,490,000 after purchasing an additional 289,564 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 155,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 82,025 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $924,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 676,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,540,000 after buying an additional 65,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 189.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 51,360 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA PGF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 176,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,346. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0644 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly. The Fund normally invests at least 90% of its total assets in preferred securities that consists of the Index. The Fund may contain securities in the financial and insurance sectors.

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