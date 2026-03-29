Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 295 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the February 26th total of 189 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,687 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Asset One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.1%

PSL stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $89.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $97.96 and a 1-year high of $117.12.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.2082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States consumer staples companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.