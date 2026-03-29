Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS) Short Interest Down 24.9% in March

Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,638 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the February 26th total of 10,170 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,097 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter.

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Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of FDLS opened at $36.32 on Friday. Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.14.

About Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF

The Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (FDLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WI Fidelis Multi-Cap, Multi-Factor index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to 100 US-listed stocks of various sectors and market capitalizations. Selection is based on high quality, value, and momentum characteristics that include a Christian values component, as defined by the issuer. FDLS was launched on Aug 23, 2022 and is managed by Inspire.

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