Inspire 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTL) Short Interest Update

Inspire 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,984 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the February 26th total of 10,289 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,923 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Inspire 500 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Inspire 500 ETF by 669.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inspire 500 ETF by 1,907.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

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Inspire 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PTL traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.23. 12,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,057. The company has a market cap of $627.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.99. Inspire 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $177.91 and a 52 week high of $269.00.

About Inspire 500 ETF

The Inspire 500 ETF (PTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 large-cap US stocks, selected based on the issuers proprietary criteria of biblical values.

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