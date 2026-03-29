Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Short Interest Down 24.3% in March

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 321,014 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the February 26th total of 423,870 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,678 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Activity at Innospec

In related news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $84,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,436.40. The trade was a 9.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Landless sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $45,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,305.92. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,989 shares of company stock valued at $391,889. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Innospec by 378.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 1,159.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Price Performance

IOSP stock opened at $72.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.14. Innospec has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $97.36.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.87 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Innospec from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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About Innospec

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Innospec Incorporated (NASDAQ: IOSP) is a global specialty chemicals company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. The company operates through three principal business segments: Fuel Specialties, Oilfield Services, and Performance Chemicals. In the Fuel Specialties segment, Innospec develops and supplies additives designed to enhance octane levels, improve combustion efficiency, reduce emissions and prevent deposit formation in gasoline and diesel engines. Its Oilfield Services division provides chemical technologies—such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and demulsifiers—to support exploration, drilling, production optimization and enhanced oil recovery operations.

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