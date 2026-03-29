Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Issues Earnings Results

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 24.10%.The company had revenue of $27.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Price Performance

OTCMKTS IDCBY opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $300.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.14. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $17.02.

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Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Company Profile

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Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (ICBC) is a state-owned commercial bank headquartered in Beijing. Founded in 1984, ICBC has grown into one of the world’s largest banking institutions by total assets, operating a diversified financial services business that serves corporate, institutional and retail clients. The bank provides deposit-taking and lending, trade and transaction banking, treasury and markets services, as well as a range of payment and settlement solutions.

ICBC’s product and service offerings span corporate banking, retail banking, and investment banking, including corporate loans, supply‑chain and trade finance, cash management, credit and debit cards, mortgages and consumer finance, wealth-management products, custody and asset-management services.

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