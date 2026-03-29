Indexperts Gorilla Aggressive Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RILA) Short Interest Up 65.9% in March

Indexperts Gorilla Aggressive Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RILA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 307 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the February 26th total of 185 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,893 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Indexperts Gorilla Aggressive Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RILA traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. 1,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 million, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.41. Indexperts Gorilla Aggressive Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

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Indexperts Gorilla Aggressive Growth ETF Company Profile

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The Indexperts Gorilla Aggressive Growth ETF (RILA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in US growth stocks of any market capitalization. RILA was launched on Jan 2, 2025 and is issued by Indexperts.

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