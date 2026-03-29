Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.61 on April 9th

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.61 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Illinois Tool Works has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 55 years. Illinois Tool Works has a payout ratio of 58.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $11.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

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Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of ITW stock opened at $258.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $303.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.16% and a net margin of 19.11%.The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $271.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $278.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $275.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

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Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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