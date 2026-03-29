iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $109.77 and last traded at $110.12. 1,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAFNF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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iA Financial Price Performance

iA Financial Company Profile

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.55.

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Group (OTCMKTS: IAFNF) is a Canadian-based insurance and wealth management company offering a broad spectrum of financial products and services. The company’s core operations encompass life and health insurance, creditor insurance, auto and home insurance, as well as group insurance solutions for businesses and associations. Founded in 1892 and headquartered in Quebec City, iA Financial has grown to become one of Canada’s largest insurers and wealth managers, serving individual and corporate clients through a comprehensive network of agents, brokers, and financial advisors.

In its wealth management division, iA Financial Group provides retirement savings plans, mutual funds, segregated funds, and managed accounts.

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