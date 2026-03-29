HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.47 and traded as low as GBX 197.61. HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 197.61, with a volume of 14,986 shares trading hands.
HUTCHMED Stock Down 2.7%
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 215.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 220.37. The company has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.96.
HUTCHMED Company Profile
We have also developed a profitable commercial platform with deep pan-China market access, which manufactures, markets and distributes our novel oncology products, as well as prescription drugs and consumer health products in China.
HUTCHMED is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM; HKEX:13).
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