Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,525 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,605 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,894,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,980,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,056,459,000 after purchasing an additional 680,601 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,746,000. Midwest Trust Co increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 1,510,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,095,000 after acquiring an additional 170,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,238,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,543,000 after acquiring an additional 314,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director James D. Rollins III acquired 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.39 per share, for a total transaction of $28,614.53. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,560. This trade represents a 39.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 14,200 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $252,902.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 943,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,800,903.21. This represents a 1.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $540,401 and have sold 108,986 shares valued at $1,785,958. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

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Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company’s operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington’s product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

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