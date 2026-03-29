Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Takes $4.14 Million Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,824 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 72.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 114.4% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 185.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 898,408 shares of the software company’s stock worth $316,913,000 after buying an additional 583,275 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 43.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 106,598 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,309,000 after buying an additional 32,448 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 112.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,410 shares of the software company’s stock worth $469,467,000 after buying an additional 710,357 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI revenue momentum: Adobe’s ARR reached ~$26.06B with management and analysts citing AI-driven product adoption as a key growth engine — a longer-term positive for recurring revenue and monetization. Read More.

AI revenue momentum: Adobe’s ARR reached ~$26.06B with management and analysts citing AI-driven product adoption as a key growth engine — a longer-term positive for recurring revenue and monetization. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst model upgrades: Erste Group recently bumped its FY EPS estimates for Adobe (both near-term and FY2027 updates noted), signaling some analysts see improved earnings power despite the selloff. Read More.

Analyst model upgrades: Erste Group recently bumped its FY EPS estimates for Adobe (both near-term and FY2027 updates noted), signaling some analysts see improved earnings power despite the selloff. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Still some bullish coverage: Roughly half of analysts remain constructive and the consensus price target (~$310) implies meaningful upside from current levels, keeping a base of buy-side support. Read More.

Still some bullish coverage: Roughly half of analysts remain constructive and the consensus price target (~$310) implies meaningful upside from current levels, keeping a base of buy-side support. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: ETF/volatility flows: New 2x ETFs tied to Adobe increase the potential for short-term leveraged flows and higher volatility but don’t change fundamentals. Traders should expect amplified moves. Read More.

ETF/volatility flows: New 2x ETFs tied to Adobe increase the potential for short-term leveraged flows and higher volatility but don’t change fundamentals. Traders should expect amplified moves. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/software selloff context: Broader software/AI trade weakness is pressuring shares industry-wide; Adobe’s move is partly market-driven, not purely company-specific. Read More.

Macro/software selloff context: Broader software/AI trade weakness is pressuring shares industry-wide; Adobe’s move is partly market-driven, not purely company-specific. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade and price-target cuts: William Blair cut ADBE to Market Perform and several firms trimmed targets and tone, citing intensifying AI competition (Canva, Figma, AI-native tools). That downgrade is a direct catalyst for today’s selling pressure. Read More.

Analyst downgrade and price-target cuts: William Blair cut ADBE to Market Perform and several firms trimmed targets and tone, citing intensifying AI competition (Canva, Figma, AI-native tools). That downgrade is a direct catalyst for today’s selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory / legal hit: Adobe agreed to pay about $150M to settle a subscription “dark pattern” lawsuit — a near-term cash expense and reputational headwind that investors view negatively. Read More.

Regulatory / legal hit: Adobe agreed to pay about $150M to settle a subscription “dark pattern” lawsuit — a near-term cash expense and reputational headwind that investors view negatively. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Technical/market signal: Stock recently hit a 52-week low, reinforcing negative momentum and prompting some momentum-based selling. Read More.

Technical/market signal: Stock recently hit a 52-week low, reinforcing negative momentum and prompting some momentum-based selling. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competitive & pricing pressure: Multiple write-ups warn that rising freemium/AI-native offerings and tougher pricing dynamics could compress near-term growth and margins — a core concern behind analyst caution. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. William Blair downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $447.00 target price on Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $234.84 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.15 and a 12-month high of $422.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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