Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 16,330 Shares of Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,330 shares during the quarter. Webster Financial comprises 1.4% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBS. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

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Webster Financial Stock Down 0.5%

WBS opened at $68.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. Webster Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $760.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.95 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Santander lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Webster Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

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Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut. Through its principal subsidiary, Webster Bank, N.A., the company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. Key offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, treasury management, and payment processing solutions.

In addition to traditional banking services, Webster Financial provides wealth management and insurance products designed to help clients plan for retirement, preserve assets, and manage risk.

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