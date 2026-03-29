Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $9.35 Million Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. $PB

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,193 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,954 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Bancshares comprises about 2.2% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE PB opened at $65.37 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.06 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.60.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.30 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 31.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $33,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,243.75. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 13,200 shares of company stock worth $922,415 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company for Prosperity Bank, offering a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, the company provides deposit products, business and real estate lending, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, as well as wealth management and trust services.

Originally chartered in 1911 as First National Bank in McKinney, Texas, the organization rebranded to Prosperity Bank in 2009 following a series of strategic acquisitions aimed at deepening its regional presence.

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