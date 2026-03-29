Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $11.86 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 2.7% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in Analog Devices by 92.9% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $307.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $363.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 80.44%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $991,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 123,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,288,403.30. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.44, for a total transaction of $2,784,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 49,664 shares in the company, valued at $13,828,444.16. This trade represents a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,449 shares of company stock worth $12,336,069. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $365.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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