Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. $TSEM

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 21,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 99,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 23.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 12.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 387,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 42,160 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tower Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

Key Headlines Impacting Tower Semiconductor

Here are the key news stories impacting Tower Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark raised its price target sharply to $230 and reiterated a Buy, providing a strong analyst-backed valuation boost for Tower and reinforcing upside expectations. Benchmark Raises PT to $230

Benchmark raised its price target sharply to $230 and reiterated a Buy, providing a strong analyst-backed valuation boost for Tower and reinforcing upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush says Tower’s gaining control of TPSCo could unlock “meaningful upside” — a structural corporate development that could materially improve integration, margins and long-term value. Wedbush: TPSCo Control Upside

Wedbush says Tower’s gaining control of TPSCo could unlock “meaningful upside” — a structural corporate development that could materially improve integration, margins and long-term value. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Tower’s RF connectivity strategy is reframing the investment narrative from a commodity foundry to a differentiated supplier in RF, optics and specialty processes — an earnings and growth re-rate catalyst if adoption continues. RF Connectivity Story

Coverage highlighting Tower’s RF connectivity strategy is reframing the investment narrative from a commodity foundry to a differentiated supplier in RF, optics and specialty processes — an earnings and growth re-rate catalyst if adoption continues. Neutral Sentiment: Tower is signaling optics-driven capacity expansion (SiPh/SiGe) and restructuring to boost production; that supports longer-term revenue potential but also requires upfront capex and execution. Analysts note the plan is constructive but it’s a medium-term play. Optics-driven Growth & Capacity

Tower is signaling optics-driven capacity expansion (SiPh/SiGe) and restructuring to boost production; that supports longer-term revenue potential but also requires upfront capex and execution. Analysts note the plan is constructive but it’s a medium-term play. Neutral Sentiment: Tower has publicized new AI power technologies and product initiatives that align with secular AI demand; these are incremental positives but require customer wins and volume to move the needle. AI Power Tech Unveiled

Tower has publicized new AI power technologies and product initiatives that align with secular AI demand; these are incremental positives but require customer wins and volume to move the needle. Negative Sentiment: GlobalFoundries has filed lawsuits (ITC and federal court) alleging Tower infringes 11 U.S. patents — the most immediate risk: injunctions, import blocks or damages that could materially disrupt sales or force costly licensing/settlements. This legal action is the primary short-term driver putting pressure on the share price. Reuters: GF Sues Tower WSJ: GF Lawsuit

Tower Semiconductor Stock Down 1.6%

TSEM stock opened at $171.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.48. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $195.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $440.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor, traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TSEM, is a specialty foundry company that provides analog and mixed-signal semiconductor manufacturing services to a broad array of customers worldwide. The company focuses on delivering tailored process technologies for high-growth markets, including radio frequency (RF), power management, imaging, automotive electronics, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. By combining deep process know-how with flexible manufacturing capabilities, Tower Semiconductor supports the development and volume production of advanced semiconductor devices for fabless and integrated device manufacturer customers.

The company’s technology portfolio spans standard and specialty processes such as CMOS, BiCMOS, high-voltage, radio frequency, silicon photonics, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and image sensor production.

See Also

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